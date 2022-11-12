Sac State hits 10 wins in 45-17 thrashing of Portland State

PORTLAND — Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Portland State 45-17 on Friday night.

Asher O'Hara threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Williams to start the scoring, and later, in the second quarter, Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard score to Williams for a 17-0 advantage. O'Hara's 39-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left before intermission made it 24-0.

The Vikings (4-6, 3-4) didn't reach the end zone until the fourth quarter when Quincy Craig scored on a 36-yard scoring run with 7:36 remaining. Jobi Malary later ran it in from 54 yards out.

The win gave Sacramento State (10-0, 7-0 Big Sky) 10 victories for just the second time in school history. The only Hornet team to win double-digit games came in 1988. That season, the team was 8-2 in the regular season but went on to advance to the NCAA Div. II semifinals after playoff victories over UC Davis and North Carolina Central.

Sac State is #1, Stingers Up! The best President in the nation. Thank you @PrezNelsen for everything you do! @SacHornetsFB 45

Portland State 17



Hornets are 10-0 for the 1st time in program history.#StingersUp pic.twitter.com/PfTiytlH1x — Sacramento State Athletics (@hornetsports) November 12, 2022

In rushing for 237 yards, the Hornets also set a school record for most yards rushing as a team in a single season.