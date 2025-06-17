Watch CBS News
Sac State athletics to join Big West in all but football in 2026

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Sac State athletics headed to Big West in 2026
Sacramento State athletics will be joining the Big West Conference effective July 1, 2026, in everything but football, sources confirmed to CBS Sacramento on Thursday.

On Monday, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee recommended to the Division 1 Council not to support Sacramento State's waiver request to join the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the highest level of college football.

Sacramento State currently plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Hornets are still awaiting an official decision from the council on that waiver, which should come next week. If denied, sources say Sacramento State's short-term plan is to remain in the FCS as an independent.

Sacramento State has been a member of the Big Sky Conference since 1996.

