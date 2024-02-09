What we know about a proposed Roseville utility rate increase

ROSEVILLE - Roseville residents could see their utility rates increase by more than 18 percent in 2024.

In a statement Friday, Roseville Electric Utility says it needs to raise rates due to several factors, including rising fuel prices, increased operating costs, the costs associated with complying with renewable energy regulations, and a loss of state funds. Each proposed rate increase will be 9 percent and will apply to all of its customers -- residential, small commercial, medium commercial, large commercial, and industrial.

The utility provided the following chart as an example of how much the increase would be.

Roseville Electric Utility

The uitility plans to present the recommended increases to the Roseville Public Utilities Commission in February. The proposal would then go to the city council in March.

If the plan is approved, the first increase would go into effect June 1, and the second would go into effect January 1, 2025, the utility says. Also, a temporary energy surcharge approved in 2022 will become a permanent base rate increase in 2025.

Roseville Electric Utility says it is hosting three public workshops beginning in early January to answer questions. Meantime, residents can read more about the increases here.

During the pandemic, the state of California allocated $989 million to residents struggling to pay their electric and gas utility bills. Then, in 2022, the governor allocated another $1.4 billion to cover overdue bills.