Roseville police arrest suspect accused of trying to hit officer during car chase

A suspect leading Placer County Sheriff's deputies on a car chase Saturday was arrested in Roseville, police said.

Around 8 a.m., a driver in a stolen vehicle being pursued by deputies entered the city of Roseville on Industrial Avenue. Roseville police said deputies called them and asked for a canine unit; however, the driver kept trying to evade officers, leading officers to pursue him.

Police said officers eventually deployed spikes to disable the vehicle. The driver did hit the spikes and came to a stop but not before trying to hit an officer, according to police.

Roseville police said that to detain the driver, officers had to use 40mm rubber bullets to break the vehicle window, as the driver was not listening to officers' commands.

The suspect was arrested after getting out of the vehicle and was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Klug, police said. He was medically cleared and booked into the South County Placer County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evasion and resisting an executive officer.