Roseville man sentenced to 15 years to life for murdering adopted son

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville man who pleaded guilty to murdering his 9-year-old adopted son was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, officials said Wednesday.

Upon receiving a call for medical aid, first responders found Cyrus Blakley unresponsive inside a home along New England Drive on February 2, 2024. The child died three days later at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

His adopted parents, Cory and Kimberly Blakley, were arrested after a five-day investigation into Cyrus' death.

Roseville Police Department

Cory Blakley, 39, pleaded guilty in February, more than a year after his arrest, to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges. The Placer County District Attorney's Office had also filed torture and child abuse charges against the couple, but those were dropped for Cory Blakley.

Investigators say Kimberly Blakley caused the child's brain damage, which led to paralysis and his eventual death. Her trial remains ongoing.