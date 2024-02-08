Roseville mother and father face homicide, child abuse charges in 9-year-old son's death

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville mother and father are facing charges of homicide and child abuse in the death of their 9-year-old son, authorities said Wednesday.

The Roseville Police Department said officers and city firefighters went to a home along New England Drive after receiving a call for medical aid on February 2. The boy was found unresponsive and transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital three days later. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Mugshot of 37-year-old Kimberly Blakley, of Roseville, who was arrested Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after her 9-year-old son died on February 2, 2024

Kimberly Blakley, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Placer County Jail in connection to her son's death.

Police announced on Thursday that the child's father, 37-year-old Cory Albert Blakley, was also arrested later Wednesday night on the same charges.

Roseville detectives had been collaborating with the Placer County Children's System of Care on an investigation into the boy's death prior to Blakley's arrest.

"We want to assure our community we are committed to ensuring justice. The safety and well-being of our community, especially our children, are our top priorities. As the investigation is ongoing, all siblings are currently under protective custody. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," Roseville police said in a news release announcing the arrest.

Neighbors along New England Drive were left in disbelief after learning of what had happened.

"I'm always shocked when I hear about abuse to kids," said resident Laureen Anderson. "I'm always shocked about that."

A spokesperson for the Placer County District Attorney's Office said it has not yet been determined when Blakley will make her first court appearance.