Celebration of life held for 9-year-old allegedly killed by Roseville adoptive parents
RANCHO CORDOVA — A celebration of life was held Wednesday in Rancho Cordova for a 9-year-old who authorities say was killed by his adoptive parents in February.
Cyrus Blakely died in a hospital three days after Roseville police found him unresponsive while responding to a call for medical aid at the family's home on New England Drive on February 2.
Guests were asked to wear blue at the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Blue was Cyrus' favorite color. They were also asked to create their own promises to make the world a safer place for kids.
Prosecutors have filed murder and torture charges against Cyrus' adoptive parents, Kimberly and Cory Blakley in connection with his death. Both were arrested on February 7.