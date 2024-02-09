DA files murder, torture charges against Roseville parents in adopted son's death

ROSEVILLE - Prosecutors have filed murder and torture charges against the parents of a 9-year-old adopted boy after he died on February 2.

The Placer County District Attorney filed murder, torture, and child abuse and endangerment charges against 37-year-old Kimberly Blakley and 37-year-old Cory Blakley on Friday in connection with the 9-year-old's death.

According to a criminal complaint, Kimberly is facing a special allegation of great bodily injury, saying the boy became unconscious due to a brain injury and suffered paralysis. Cory faces a special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in the death of the 9-year-old.

The criminal complaint also says Kimberly and Cory are facing an additional six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangering health. The complaint alleges the victims of the six counts are ages 13, 12, 11, 8, 7 and 6.

Police and firefighters responded to their home along New England Drive after receiving reports of a medical call on February 2. The boy was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital where he died three days later.

Kimberly was arrested Wednesday morning and Cory was arrested later Wednesday night.

The district attorney's office said one of the defendants refused to leave their cell to appear in court on Friday. It is unclear if that was Kimberly or Cory.

A public defender was appointed for one defendant and a private attorney was retained for the other.

The arraignment was continued to February 16. Kimberly and Cory will be held at the Placer County Jail without bail.

The incident came as a surprise to most neighbors, but one neighbor said she heard the alleged verbal abuse.