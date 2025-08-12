Reno police release footage from Grand Sierra Resort mass shooting

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday released footage from the July mass shooting at a Reno casino that left three people dead and three others injured.

The footage released by the Reno Police Department comes from patrol dash cameras and officers' body-worn cameras. It depicts the officers' response to the casino as well as a shootout involving officers and the suspect.

Reno police released the footage on their YouTube channel. Due to the graphic nature of the footage, viewer discretion is advised.

The shooting happened at the Grand Sierra Resort on the morning of July 28. Nevada authorities said 26-year-old Reno resident Dakota Hawver first shot at a group of people near the valet area of the casino, striking five people. One person died at the scene and another person died at an area hospital.

Hawver then shot and killed a person who was driving through a nearby parking lot, police said.

The body camera footage released depicts the shootout that followed between law enforcement officials and Hawver. Dash cam footage shows Hawver aiming and firing his firearm at a patrol vehicle that responded to the scene. Officers returned fire, hitting Hawver multiple times.

Hawver is seen retreating from the shootout and hiding behind a large truck parked in the lot. Officers found Hawver bloodied on the ground behind the truck, with a firearm next to him.

Hawver died in the hospital after being transported in critical condition.

Reno police said additional footage will be released once the official investigation into the shooting is complete.