Shooting at Reno casino Grand Sierra Resort leaves multiple people hurt, police say

Authorities say there was a police-involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday and multiple injuries were reported.

Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson said a man was in custody and had been hospitalized in unknown condition. Multiple people were shot, Johnson said, but added that their conditions were not immediately known.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday outside the casino in the valet area, Johnson said.

Scene of the shooting investigation at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff's Department said the shooting involved an officer at the Grand Sierra Resort.

The Reno Police Department warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, were seen outside the casino on Monday. Police haven't said how many people were injured.

"My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," said Devon Reese, a Reno city councilmember, in a social media post.

