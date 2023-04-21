Record rain could mean a higher risk for fires this year

A record setting year for precipitation might make you think we are at a lower fire risk, but the national fire administrators says the risk for fire will be greater.

This is mainly because the rain is fueling the growth of grass.

Doctor Lori Moore-Merrell heads the the U.S. Fire Administration. She is touring western states along with members of FEMA and other fire service organizations to address the fire problem, talk about the government's strategy to reduce the risk of wildfire, and share ways for communities to help.

Now a nonprofit called X-Prize is offering $11 million to come up with new technology to 'predict' when wildfires will occur. Ideas include satellite imaging or field sensing.

Dr. Moore-Merrell said, "Because if we find them faster, if we know where they are when they ignite, then we can move and deploy resources to suppress them much more quickly.

With fewer fire recruits, national leaders say preparation is key to prevention.