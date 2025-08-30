Rangers get 17 hits and hammer Athletics 9-3 for 4th straight win

Josh Jung had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, and Merrill Kelly pitched into the seventh inning as the surging Texas Rangers defeated the Athletics 9-3 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Wyatt Langford and Dylan Moore homered for the Rangers (70-67), who have won seven of eight to pull within 2 1/2 games of Seattle for the final American League wild card.

Kyle Higashioka delivered two RBI singles and rookie Michael Helmen had an early two-run double. Adolis García also had three of Texas' 17 hits as every Rangers batter got at least one.

Kelly (11-7) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Handed a 4-0 lead, he gave up solo homers to Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker in the third.

Rooker finished with three hits.