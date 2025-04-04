Armed, barricaded man prompts evacuations in Rancho Cordova neighborhood

RANCHO CORDOVA – Law enforcement officers are dealing with a barricaded man believed to be inside a Rancho Cordova home early Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies originally responded to the scene along La Loma Drive, just off of Folsom Boulevard, around 4 a.m. for a reported domestic violence incident.

Authorities are now evacuating some residents in the immediate area due to the situation.

Deputies believe the subject is armed.

This is a developing story.