Rain, snow expected on Veterans Day in Northern California

Wet weather is set to return to Northern California for Veterans Day, with snow expected to fall in the Sierra.

After a dry and nice Sunday afternoon, a few high clouds lingered around but things are set to change into the early morning hours of Monday.

Veterans Day weather

A cold, wet system is expected to dampen Veterans Day parades and celebrations across Northern California.

Areas north of Sacramento could see the rain move in Monday morning and the system moving east into the mountains in the afternoon.

The valley could see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain when it's all said and done, while the foothills could see up to an inch of rain.

As for snow, elevations above 6,000 feet could see anywhere between 4-8 inches of snow, likely forcing chain controls to go into effect on the highway passes in the Sierra.

A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect at 10 a.m. Monday in the Sierra and expire at midnight.

Looking ahead

It's looking to dry out on Tuesday, but clouds are expected to return on Wednesday with possible rain moving in by the end of the week.

Temperatures are also expected to remain in the mid-to-low 60s in the valley through the week. The foothills are expected to be in the mid 50s while the Sierra could fall down into the mid 30s by the end of the week.