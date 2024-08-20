Watch CBS News
California Powerball winner of $44 million jackpot bought ticket at Orange County grocery store

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A Southern California shopper is now a millionaire after a ticket matching all six numbers in Monday night's drawing was bought at an Orange County supermarket.

The $44 million Powerball jackpot ticket was purchased at a Ralphs grocery store in the Orange County city of Dana Point, according to lottery officials.

The numbers from the drawing were 1, 2, 15, 23 and 28 with a Powerball of 10.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The winner will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $44.3 million or a lump sum payment of $21.9 million, Powerball officials said. Both prize options are before taxes.    

If the winner selects annual payments, they will receive one immediate payout followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

