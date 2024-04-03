Pair of Powerball tickets worth $1.6 million sold at Southern California stores

Though nobody took home the $1.09 Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, two separate tickets worth $1.6 million were sold at Southern California stores.

The winning tickets, which matched five of six numbers necessary to win the total jackpot, were sold at an Albertsons store in San Dimas, at 220 E. Bonita Ave. in San Dimas, and Oxnard Shores Bottle Shop, located at 1035 Harbor Boulevard in Oxnard.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball was 15. The PowerPlay was 3X.

On top of the two tickets sold in California, lotto players in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Washington and two players in Massachusetts, matched five numbers as well.

There have been 40 drawings since the last Powerball jackpot was won in January.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are around 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball, but smaller prizes are available.