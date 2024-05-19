Watch CBS News
Winning $3.18 million Powerball ticket sold in Anaheim

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Powerball ticket worth more than $3 million was sold in Anaheim on Saturday. 

The ticket, which matched five numbers but missed the Powerball number, is worth $3,181,602, was sold at Q Quick Mart on N. Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Lottery. 

No tickets matching all six numbers were sold, pushing the estimated overall jackpot for Monday's drawing to $88 million. 

It has been five drawings since a ticket matching all numbers was sold. 

The odds of matching all six numbers, including the Powerball number, is 1 in 292.2 million, according tot he Multi-State Lottery Association. 

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 6:51 PM PDT

