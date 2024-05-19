Winning $3.18 million Powerball ticket sold in Anaheim

A Powerball ticket worth more than $3 million was sold in Anaheim on Saturday.

The ticket, which matched five numbers but missed the Powerball number, is worth $3,181,602, was sold at Q Quick Mart on N. Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Lottery.

No tickets matching all six numbers were sold, pushing the estimated overall jackpot for Monday's drawing to $88 million.

It has been five drawings since a ticket matching all numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all six numbers, including the Powerball number, is 1 in 292.2 million, according tot he Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.