Powerball $2.04 billion winning ticket sold in California, $1 million winner in Massachusetts Powerball $2.04 billion winning ticket sold in California, $1 million winner in Massachusetts 01:52

BOSTON - The numbers for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late, but it was worth the wait for someone out west. The lone winning ticket was sold in California.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

The one-time cash option was $997.6 million, before taxes.

According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9mSEAh18s1 — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

In Massachusetts, one person matched all five numbers but not the Powerball and won a $1 million prize. According to the state lottery, it was a quick pick ticket sold at West Squantum Market and Liquors on West Squantum Street in Quincy. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Nine tickets bought in Massachusetts won $50,000 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. All were quick picks.

They were sold at:

Cumberland Farms, 1128 Oakhill Ave., Attleborough

Thistle & Shamrock, 62 Walden St., Cambridge

New Mart Variety, 69 Sterling St., Clinton

Speedway, 91 Faunce Corner Mall Rd., North Dartmouth

Speedway, 373 Bridge St., Dedham

Nobscot's Cafe, 847 Edgell Rd., Framingham

Stop & Shop, 3900 Falmouth Rd., Marstons Mills

Main Street Variety, 335 Main St., Medford

Cumberland Farms, 105 Post Office Park, Wilbraham

The Powerball jackpot was initially $1.9 billion Monday night, but it grew beyond that estimate as the numbers were officially drawn at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The drawing was scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Monday but it was held off because one state's lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Tuesday morning.

That state was later revealed to be Minnesota.

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised," the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement Tuesday.

"The length of time is unprecedented, stuff like this does happen. This happened last month when the jackpot was at $500 million but that delay was a much shorter window of less than an hour," Mark William Bracken, Mass Lottery's interim executive director, told WBZ-TV.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.