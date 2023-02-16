Vallejo man accused of vandalism, assaulting gas station clerk arrested in Corcord

CONCORD - A Vallejo man was arrested in Concord after an assault in Placer County.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, during the investigation, deputies learned the suspect had vandalized a gas pump. When the employee walked out to confront the suspect, the suspect allegedly assaulted the clerk.

Deputies worked with detectives to identify the suspect and learned he had contacted the Concord Police Department about a child-custody dispute at some point after the assault occurred, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and worked with Concord police officers to locate and arrest him.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joseph Frazier of Vallejo, was arrested for aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and felony vandalism.