Watch CBS News
Local News

Oroville Dam powerplant offline due to Thompson Fire, DWR reopens main spillway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Thompson Fire grows to over 3,000 acres
Thompson Fire grows to over 3,000 acres 05:52

OROVILLE – The Thompson Fire burning in Butte County has impacted operations at the Oroville Dam, officials say.

California Department of Water Resources officials announced on Tuesday that several State Water Project facilities in the area of the Thompson Fire are under evacuation orders – including the Hyatt Powerplant at the Oroville Dam.

PG&E has de-energized the high-voltage powerlines and staff have been evacuated, DWR says, but some essential staff have also been relocated to the Thermalito Pumping-Generating Plant.

To maintain water releases and temperature control in the Feather River, DWR says the Oroville Dam's main spillway has been reopened.

Despite the Thompson Fire now burning in the area of the dam, DWR noted that there are no risks to the structure. Further, officials say other precautionary measures – like wetting down possibly at-risk areas and positioning backup generators at key facilities – have been implemented.

Windy conditions in the area remain a concern for firefighters battling the Thompson Fire. 

As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire says the Thompson Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres. About 13,000 people are under evacuation orders. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.