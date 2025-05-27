Northern California facing dangerous heat this week, Extreme Heat Watch issued
A big shift in the weather is in store for Northern California this week as the first triple-digit temperatures appear to be on their way.
Some places could even see record-highs, according to the National Weather Service.
After a relatively cool Memorial Day Weekend, things are expected to start warming up on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate around slightly above normal.
Come Friday, however, is when the major onslaught should begin.
Extreme Heat Watch
With temperatures expected to hit the triple-digits for the first time this season, NWS has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the Sacramento Valley, Delta, Foothills and northern Coastal Range starting Friday at 11 a.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
Triple-digit highs are expected across the valley, with areas north of Interstate 80 expected to get the hottest on Friday.
Limited overnight relief is expected, according to NWS, with low temperatures of over 65 degrees forecasted.
Temperatures are expected to come down by Sunday, with seasonable weather forecasted by Monday.