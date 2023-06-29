NorCal braces for triple-digit heat, state says power grid is ready

How you can brace for the looming major heat wave

How you can brace for the looming major heat wave

How you can brace for the looming major heat wave

SACRAMENTO – The mercury is expected to soar with much of the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Foothills anticipated to see widespread major heat risk starting Friday.

Yet, triple-digit heat is possible as early as Thursday.

People at McKinley Park recently found refuge in the morning hours.

"As we all know, it is Sacramento. It is summer. It's California," a parkgoer said.

Last year's brutal hot temperatures nearly overwhelmed the power grid by pushing it to the brink.

This week's heat wave will serve as a test as people already crank up their air conditioners.

"All day. All day. Mine is a penguin habitat," said Netia Mack of north Natomas.

A spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services told CBS13 power disruptions are not expected during this heat forecast.

Winter storms paid off in more ways than alleviating the drought. The deluge also revived hydroelectric power plants.

In the spring, the historic snowpack combined with rising temps led to the great melt. So, how much snowpack is left?

According to the Department of Water Resources, it said peak snowmelt happened in late May and early June. What remains is about 20% of its peak size in the Southern Sierra snowpack and even less so in the Northern Sierra, a spokesperson said.

Still, the state is cautioning people to be aware of cold and fast-moving rivers.

As first responders and recreational officials brace for droves of people to hit lakes and rivers, some people are finding unconventional ways to beat the heat.

Skatetown in Roseville is holding public skating sessions throughout the summer. By Thursday evening, both rinks had either people playing hockey or taking skating lessons.

Meanwhile, the extreme heat also raises health concerns. Not only are doctors warning about heat-related illnesses, but if you have a medical condition then you will need to take extra precautions.

"If you have breathing problems, you're more likely to possibly have an exacerbation of COPD (or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or asthma," said Dr. Vanessa Walker, a critical care physician at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. "If you have heart disease, this could put a little bit more stress on your heart."

Dr. Walker believes people should not be timid to go outside. It is all about preparation once you are in the elements.

"[Just] trying to beat the heat before it really gets out there," Mack said. "It's going to be rough."