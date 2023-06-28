Get ready for the first big heat wave of the season, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — After a historically wet winter and a cooler start to summer, the Greater Sacramento region is set to experience its first major heat wave of the season.

Temperatures will top 100 degrees for the first time this year and for the first time since September 9, 2022 — nearly 300 days, making for the third-longest streak the state has on record without triple-digit heat.

It sure has been a cool start to summer!

It's been 288 days since Sacramento has seen a 100º high - the last being September 9, 2022. This year is currently in 3rd place for the longest streak without a 100º high. #CAwx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/5PacVGOg13 — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) June 26, 2023

Excessive heat watches will be in place up and down the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys from Friday through Sunday, though Thursday is expected to be the first of several 100-degree days over the next week.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 106 in Sacramento during the peak of the heat wave — with temperatures as high as 110 degrees possible at other places around the valley. Overnight temps, especially in the Sierra Foothills and northern Sacramento Valley, could sit in the 60s and 70s during this time.

High temps in the Valley will range between 100-110 degrees with overnight temps in the 60s & 70s. Overnight temps will be warmest along the foothills and northern Sacramento Valley. pic.twitter.com/zB13h7qkuS — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) June 27, 2023

There will be a major risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and much of the population, especially anyone without effective cooling and adequate hydration.

Sacramento County has announced it would be activating two cooling centers from June 29 through July 3. Those are:

1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

On Thursday and Friday, offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours for Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, they will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 3 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660

Thursday and Friday, offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours for weather respite from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, it will be open from 2 to 8 p.m.

Monday, offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours from 4 to 8 p.m.

Additionally, the county will be offering its motel voucher program from June 29 through July 4 so those most at-risk can get a motel stay during the heat wave.

CBS Sacramento has designated Thursday through Saturday First Alert Action Days, meaning we will bring you extensive coverage of conditions and resources when the heat will be at its worst.

Here's a look at the forecast for the next seven days.