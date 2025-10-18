"No Kings" protests taking place in multiple Northern California cities

Protests are taking place in several Northern California cities as part of the "No Kings" movement on Saturday.

The rallies, similar to the ones in June, are to protest against President Trump, his administration and policies, organizers say.

"I hear very few people are going to be there, by the way," Mr. Trump said, in response to the protests. "But they have their day coming up, and they want to have their day in the sun."

Back in June, Mr. Trump also commented on the protests.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," said Mr. Trump. "A king would say, 'I'm not going to get this ... he wouldn't have to call up [House Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, 'Fellas, you've got to pull this off' and after years we get it done. No, no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all."

In June, protests took place in San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, San Jose and several other cities, and protests are again expected in those cities.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, people were taking part in a planned art demonstration at Ocean Beach. Demonstrators spelled out "No Kings" and "Yes on 50." Proposition 50 would replace California's current congressional district map to be more favorable for Democrats during the 2026 midterm elections.

People gathered in Ocean Beach for the "No Kings" protest and in support of Prop 50. CBS News Bay Area

Sacramento

A protest near the Capitol was held as part of the "No Kings" protest. Police said part of the area was closed to traffic as crowds gathered for the demonstration.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 10th Street between L Street and N Street is currently closed for a planned demonstration. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1GwSwcx0k3 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) October 18, 2025

Roseville

Hundreds of people gathered in Roseville at the Galleria for the protest. People were lining Roseville Parkway by 10:30 a.m., and hundreds more were expected to gather.

People gathered near the Roseville Galleria as part of the "No Kings" protest on Saturday. CBS News Sacramento

This is a developing story.