"No Kings" protests taking place in multiple Northern California cities
Protests are taking place in several Northern California cities as part of the "No Kings" movement on Saturday.
The rallies, similar to the ones in June, are to protest against President Trump, his administration and policies, organizers say.
"I hear very few people are going to be there, by the way," Mr. Trump said, in response to the protests. "But they have their day coming up, and they want to have their day in the sun."
Back in June, Mr. Trump also commented on the protests.
"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," said Mr. Trump. "A king would say, 'I'm not going to get this ... he wouldn't have to call up [House Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, 'Fellas, you've got to pull this off' and after years we get it done. No, no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all."
In June, protests took place in San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, San Jose and several other cities, and protests are again expected in those cities.
San Francisco
In San Francisco, people were taking part in a planned art demonstration at Ocean Beach. Demonstrators spelled out "No Kings" and "Yes on 50." Proposition 50 would replace California's current congressional district map to be more favorable for Democrats during the 2026 midterm elections.
Sacramento
A protest near the Capitol was held as part of the "No Kings" protest. Police said part of the area was closed to traffic as crowds gathered for the demonstration.
Roseville
Hundreds of people gathered in Roseville at the Galleria for the protest. People were lining Roseville Parkway by 10:30 a.m., and hundreds more were expected to gather.
This is a developing story.