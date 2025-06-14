Watch live: "No Kings" protests underway in the Bay Area

Protests are underway in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement on Saturday.

The events are described as a "nationwide day of defiance" by organizers, and demonstrations are planned around the country.

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we're taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like," a statement reads on the movement's website.

President Trump has commented on the "No Kings" rallies.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," said Trump on Thursday. "A king would say, 'I'm not going to get this ... he wouldn't have to call up [House Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, 'Fellas you've got to pull this off' and after years we get it done. No no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all."

San Francisco

The San Francisco rally is taking place at Dolores Park and Civic Center Plaza.

An aerial photo of the protest in San Francisco showed hundreds of people on Dolores Street.

Hundreds of demonstrators on Dolores Street, near 18th Street. CBS News Bay Area

People began gathering at Dolores Park around 11:30 a.m. and began marching at noon. Demonstrators will be marching about a mile and a half to Civic Center Plaza.

Some demonstrators are already at Civic Center Plaza ahead of the marchers.

"We're fed up with this tyranny. This fascism. This pure meanness of the federal government. It's shocking to see our democracy just being washed away," one demonstrator said.

Thousands of people in San Francisco have taken to the streets and will be gathering at San Francisco City Hall for a "No Kings" rally. CBS News Bay Area

"The way ICE is handling themselves is totally un-American. I think we have to have due process. Our secretary now doesn't even know what habeas corpus is," another demonstrator said.

He was referencing Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem giving what Sen. Maggie Hassan said was a wrong answer to the question of "what is habeas corpus" during a Senate hearing.

Oakland

The rally in Oakland began around 12:30 p.m. at Wilma Chan Park. Mayor Barbara Lee spoke at the rally.

"We have the right to protest. A right to make sure that our government is not unlawful, that it uplifts and supports the constitution and does not break laws," Mayor Barbara Lee said. "Just a moment of personal privilege, I was born and raised in a border town in El Paso, Texas, in an immigrant community, and I know what it's like to be intimidated, and I know what it's like to be worried, and I know what it's like to anxious. Let's make sure our immigrant communities know we stand with them."

The march was led by a speaker on a truck. Organizers said they have people around the march cleaning trash and making sure it remains peaceful.

Marchers followed the speaker in chant, saying "We are the people" and "People Power."

California Assembly member Buffy Wicks was also in attendance at the Oakland rally.

"The message is enough is enough. This president is not a king. This is a democracy. A democracy where elected officials can ask questions, where elected officials are safe and where the people of our communities can stand up and protest peacefully," Wicks said.

CBS News Bay Area also spoke to a California Division of the Service Employees International Union member who was at the rally.

"Migrants. The people who don't have papers. I feel like we need to be their voice," an SEIU local 1021 member said.

He also said that he is there because of the arrest of California Division of the SEIU leader David Huerta in Los Angeles. Court documents show he was arrested during a protest against ICE raids — He has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

According to rally organizers, they have been coordinating with Oakland Police, and they said that officers will not have a visible presence, but police will monitor depending on the situation.

Organizers said they have safety ambassadors and community policing in place and expect the rally to be peaceful.

Demonstrators in Oakland will march to Oscar Grant/ Frank Ogawa Plaza at 1 p.m. There will be a rally at the plaza at 2 p.m. More speakers are expected at the rally, such as Rep. Lateefah Simon and Assembly member Mia Bonta.

San Jose

The "No Kings" protest in San Jose began at noon at St. James Park.

Thousands of people made their way to St. James Park. Organizers expected around 6,000 people, but they said they now estimate around 10,000.

Demonstrators gathered at St. James Park in San Jose for the "No Kings" rally. CBS News Bay Area

San Rafael

A protest is also underway in San Rafael. People have been waving American flags and chanting.

"This is a turning point for America. We rise together or we fall apart," said one woman from Marin.

One woman was holding a "Don't tread on me" sign with the California flag on it.

"We don't want that control in our state. We want freedom of speech and freedom of being ourselves," she said.

"It's time for everyone, not just to watch the news, but to take one action. This is it. This is our time," a third woman said.

