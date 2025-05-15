Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Nintendo opens flagship store in San Francisco's Union Square

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Nintendo opens flagship store in San Francisco
Nintendo opens flagship store in San Francisco 01:09

Video game giant Nintendo opened its newest flagship store Thursday in San Francisco's Union Square, as the area seeks to recover from multiple store closings.

With Mario in the background, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie joined Dog Bowser, the company's North American president for the ribbon cutting at the store located at 331 Powell Street.

The Union Square store is the only the second one the company operates in the U.S., joining a store in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

On the first floor, fans can find exclusive toys and merch of their favorite characters. Fans can also go downstairs to play new games along with the classics.

"Union Square is just one of those iconic locations that has activity, that's unique to this space. And also, we think the throughput and the traffic in this area is perfect for what we're trying to do" P.J. Sadler, senior manager of Nintendo America told CBS News Bay Area.

The opening of the Nintendo store is providing a boost to the area as several stores in and around Union Square have closed or announced plans to close.

Last week, Saks Fifth Avenue closed its location at the corner of Post and Powell streets. Earlier this year, Bloomingdales in the San Francisco Centre closed its doors, leaving the struggling mall with no anchor stores.

Due to the anticipated large crowds, Nintendo said reservations would be required to enter the San Francisco store through Sunday and during the Memorial Day weekend.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.