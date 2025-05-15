Nintendo opens flagship store in San Francisco's Union Square

Video game giant Nintendo opened its newest flagship store Thursday in San Francisco's Union Square, as the area seeks to recover from multiple store closings.

With Mario in the background, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie joined Dog Bowser, the company's North American president for the ribbon cutting at the store located at 331 Powell Street.

The Union Square store is the only the second one the company operates in the U.S., joining a store in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

On the first floor, fans can find exclusive toys and merch of their favorite characters. Fans can also go downstairs to play new games along with the classics.

"Union Square is just one of those iconic locations that has activity, that's unique to this space. And also, we think the throughput and the traffic in this area is perfect for what we're trying to do" P.J. Sadler, senior manager of Nintendo America told CBS News Bay Area.

The opening of the Nintendo store is providing a boost to the area as several stores in and around Union Square have closed or announced plans to close.

Last week, Saks Fifth Avenue closed its location at the corner of Post and Powell streets. Earlier this year, Bloomingdales in the San Francisco Centre closed its doors, leaving the struggling mall with no anchor stores.

Due to the anticipated large crowds, Nintendo said reservations would be required to enter the San Francisco store through Sunday and during the Memorial Day weekend.