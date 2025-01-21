Bloomingdale's closing store in struggling San Francisco Centre mall

Bloomingdale's announced Tuesday that it is closing its store in the struggling San Francisco Centre mall, the latest blow to retail in the city's downtown.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that the store on Market Street will close in late spring after two decades in the city.

"We are hopeful to be back to serve the San Francisco community in the future and look forward to introducing new ways to provide enhanced service to our loyal local shoppers," the spokesperson said.

The mall, formerly known as Westfield San Francisco Centre, has seen other major tenants depart in the past two years.

In 2023, Nordstrom, the mall's largest retailer, closed its namesake store and an adjacent outlet store. Soon after, Cinemark closed its theater at the mall.

Westfield's parent company and its partner eventually stopped making payments on a $558 million loan on the property and transferred management of the shopping center to the lender.

Bloomingdale's stores at the Stanford Shopping Center and Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose will remain open.