Newsom says Proposition 50 campaign hit fundraising goal, tells donors to stop giving

Just one week out from California's Nov. 4 special election, Gov. Gavin Newsom is putting the brakes on some fundraising for Proposition 50, the Democrat-backed congressional redistricting measure.

Newsom's unusual request to small donors of his Yes on 50 campaign comes after the governor said he's reached his fundraising goal for the measure. Newsom made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday.

"It's the first time, I don't know, likely to be the last time I've ever said, 'stop, please don't send any more money,' " Newsom said. "I don't know many elected officials who've ever been able to lay claim to that."

Newsom's Yes on 50 Ballot Measure Committee has already recieved contributions of $119 million as of October 28, according to the California Secretary of State website, which was updated on Tuesday.

That compares to a group of No on 50 campaign committees — the Congressional Leadership Fund, Protect Voters First, Stop Sacramento's Power Grab, Voters Deserve Better — that have amassed a combined $89 million in contributions as of the same date.

The Yes on 50 campaign has turned its money into ads framing the election as a President Trump versus California debate, while the No on 50 side has focused on the ideas of protecting the principle of independent redistricting.

Steve Maviglio is a democratic strategist and frequent Newsom critic who says the yes campaign messaging is making a difference.

"Well, the yes side is all over the airwaves and social media," Maviglio said. "And if you look at the early returns, more ballots are coming from Democrats than there are from Republicans, even by registration. So the yes side has done a very good job appealing to Democrats and making this a very partisan issue, which of course they can't lose in a state with so many Democrats."

A recent CBS News poll shows 62% of likely voters will vote yes on Proposition 50.

According to Political Data, Inc., so far, 21% of registered voters have cast their ballots in early voting, and twice the number of registered Democrats as Republicans have returned their ballots.