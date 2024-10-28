Some streaming services most of us pay for could actually be enjoyed for free | Call Kurtis

Here's how you can enjoy some streaming services for free

Here's how you can enjoy some streaming services for free

Here's how you can enjoy some streaming services for free

Many of us may be paying for streaming services we can get for free.

CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team have found that some companies you may already be doing business with may offer streaming for free, or at deeply discounted rates.

"I got Apple TV, I got Paramount and Netflix," said Zabi Ahmadzai of West Sacramento.

Ahmadzai is a T-Mobile customer.

Go5G Next customers qualify for Hulu with Ads, Netflix with Ads, and Apple TV Plus – all for free.

On your own, Hulu with Ads is $7.99 a month, Netflix is $6.99, and Apple TV Plus is normally $9.99.

With the free offerings, that's around $25 saved each month on streaming.

"Yeah, I love free stuff," Ahmadzai said.

New Verizon Unlimited customers can score the Disney bundle for a year. It comes with Hulu with Ads, ESPN Plus with Ads, and Disney Plus Premium with Ads. The package normally costs $18.99 a month.

If you have Walmart Plus, the $98 a year membership service offers Paramount Plus with Ads for free. That's normally $7.99 a month.

Saving money makes Ahmadzai smile.

"Pretty happy. It's been a long day," he said. "But this made it better."

Be sure to check your credit cards. Some offer extra cashback if you use their particular card to pay for streaming services.