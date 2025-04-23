Modesto man convicted of hate crimes in stalking, threats case

MODESTO – A Modesto man has been convicted of stalking and making terrorist threats toward people of Hispanic ethnicity, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said 39-year-old Anthony Ruben Rodriguez admitted to stalking and making threats towards victims because of their Hispanic ethnicity. One conviction is classified as a serious felony as it falls under California's three-strikes law.

Between October 2024 and December 2024, multiple flyers containing what prosecutors described as hate speech were found throughout the Parklawn neighborhood and in other areas of Modesto.

The flyers created outrage within the predominantly Latino neighborhoods, with some community members bringing the concerns forward at a community meeting.

After law enforcement became aware of the flyers, Rodriguez was later arrested for making threats against a victim and stalking another. While serving a search warrant, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office found flyers like the ones distributed in the Parklawn neighborhood.

The Modesto Police Department said a victim found "a note on their vehicle containing hate speech and threats to harm them based on their race" on Dec. 4, 2024. When Rodriguez was arrested, police said he admitted to being involved with the note.

The stalking and threats charges came with special allegations that Rodriguez admitted to, making it a hate crime, prosecutors said.

However, prosecutors added that many of the flyers that were distributed were protected by the Constitution.

"We recognize that hate speech is deeply offensive and harms those it targets and those subjected to it," said District Attorney Laugero. "However, under the First Amendment, some offensive flyers are protected speech."

Rodriquez will be sentenced on April 24. Prosecutors said any fines paid by Rodriquez will be sent to local organizations that help victims of hate crimes.

"Hate has no place in our community," Laugero said.