Modesto man admits to creating, distributing racial epithets in Stanislaus County, deputies say

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A Modesto man who authorities say was responsible for making and distributing racial epithets throughout Stanislaus County has been arrested.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Anthony Rodriguez of Modesto was arrested for an active arrest warrant for making criminal threats and stalking.

Deputies then served a search warrant at Rodriguez's home and located evidence related to the epithets that were reported recently.

Rodriguez then admitted to creating the epithets and placing them around the county, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies learned that Rodriguez had prior arrests for violation of a civil harassment order where deputies say he used racial slurs and derogatory language toward his Hispanic neighbors. Those arrests were about two years ago.

He was booked into jail on a $150,000 bail.