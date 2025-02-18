MLB commissioner calls A's new Sacramento park charming but still expects Vegas 2028 move

PHOENIX — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred called the Athletics temporary home charming but reiterated he expects the franchise will open its new stadium in Las Vegas in 2028.

Manfred recently visited the 14,000-seat minor league stadium in West Sacramento, California, and said the owners of the Triple-A River Cats and Athletics have provided players with "as close to a major league experience as it can possibly be."

"It was a really positive day," Manfred said Tuesday. "I'm glad I took the time to do it before opening day. That was my plan originally. I think the level of excitement in the community is really palpable."

The Athletics had been based at the Oakland Coliseum since 1968 but left their longtime home following last season with a plan to eventually wind up in Las Vegas, which has added NHL and NFL franchises over the past decade.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved lease, non-relocation and development documents in December to clear the last major hurdles for the A's to construct a $1.75 billion stadium on the Strip. Details remain to be worked out, such as a development agreement with Clark County, but groundbreaking likely will take place in the spring to allow a 2028 opening.

"I don't think the timeline has changed," Manfred said. "I believe we're going to be on time to go in 2028."

Nevada and Clark County are providing $380 million in public funds for a domed stadium estimated to have a 33,000 capacity.

Interim A's team president Sandy Dean said at the December meeting that owner John Fisher increased the previous pledge of his family's money to $1.1 billion. Dean said U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs will offer a $300 million loan and that Fisher still hopes to attract investors in Las Vegas and elsewhere who would purchase equity in the team.