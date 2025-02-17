Watch CBS News
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029

Manager Mark Kotsay has agreed to a contract extension with the Athletics through the 2028 season that includes a club option for 2029.

The deal was announced Monday, which coincided with the team's first full-squad workout of spring training.

The 49-year-old Kotsay is in his fourth season with the Athletics, leading the franchise through a period of upheaval that's included a move from Oakland to Sacramento, California, where they'll play at a minor league stadium for the next few seasons. The eventual plan is to end up in Las Vegas.

The A's had a 69-93 record last season, which was a 19-win improvement over a 112-loss season in 2023. The team appears to be on the rise with a young lineup that includes Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, Lawrence Butler and JJ Bleday.

Rooker finalized a $60 million, five-year deal with the A's during the offseason while right-hander Luis Severino inked a $67 million, three-year contract, signaling that the normally frugal franchise was willing to open its wallet as it tries to compete in the AL West.

Kotsay originally had a three-year contract covering 2022-24 and in November 2023 the team exercised his 2025 option. Now the manager and former big league outfielder has some job security as the team starts its tenure in Sacramento.

