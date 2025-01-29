Tickets for A's opening day at Sutter Health Park sell out, but 250 lawn seats will be available

Tickets for A's opening day at Sutter Health Park sell out

WEST SACRAMENTO – All of the Opening Day tickets for the Athletics' first game at Sutter Health Park are sold out, but fans aren't completely out of luck just yet.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Opening Day tickets had sold out just hours after single-game tickets for the opener went on sale.

More than 74,000 people had registered to try and buy the March 31 tickets, the A's say.

Fans still have a chance to attend Opening Day, however, with the A's noting that they will make 250 law seats available for a fixed $25 price for all of the team's 81 regular season games.

Details on those day-of-game tickets were not yet available.

Earlier in January, the team announced that all season tickets for their inaugural campaign in West Sacramento were sold out. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season are set to go on sale Thursday morning.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was also in town Wednesday with A's owner John Fisher for a tour of Sutter Health Park, the team said.