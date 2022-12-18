McRae leads Sacramento State over Fresno State 59-53

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae had 21 points in Sacramento State's 59-53 victory against Fresno State on Saturday night.

McRae also added six rebounds for the Hornets (6-5). Zach Chappell had 13 points and Akolda Mawein scored nine.

Jordan Campbell led the Bulldogs (3-7) with 13 points and two blocks. Isaiah Hill added 11 points and Donavan Yap scored eight.

McRae had 19 points in the second half for Sac State, which led 24-23 at intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.