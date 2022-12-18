McRae leads Sacramento State over Fresno State 59-53
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae had 21 points in Sacramento State's 59-53 victory against Fresno State on Saturday night.
McRae also added six rebounds for the Hornets (6-5). Zach Chappell had 13 points and Akolda Mawein scored nine.
Jordan Campbell led the Bulldogs (3-7) with 13 points and two blocks. Isaiah Hill added 11 points and Donavan Yap scored eight.
McRae had 19 points in the second half for Sac State, which led 24-23 at intermission.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.