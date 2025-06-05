Mark Jackson basketball card featuring Menendez brothers becomes collector's item

ROCKLIN – One of the biggest stories of the year has been the fate of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents back in 1989.

The Menendez brothers can be seen sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game after killing their parents in 1989.

The two have become a big part of pop culture and have even made their mark in the sports world.

In a basketball card from 1990 of New York Knicks guard Mark Jackson, you can see the brothers in the background sitting courtside. Over the years, this card has become a story in itself.

"Both Menendez brothers are in the background of this. They're playing in New York, Mark Jackson is passing the ball and to his right, you'll see the Menendez brothers sitting courtside," said Imran Poladi, the owner of True Sports Cards and Collectables in Rocklin.

After killing their parents in 1989, the Menendez brothers went on a spending spree, purchasing Rolex watches, real estate, and high-priced, courtside tickets.



"The date of that actual game that this was taken was after the crimes were committed," Poladi said. "So they're living their best life after what they did to their parents."

Poladi said over the years, the card has built its own cult following. The more the Menendez brothers are in the news, the more calls he gets.



"It is truly, based on print run, a card that's worth 25 cents. But because of the pop culture reference to it, it's turned into today's value between $10-$15," Poladi said.

Depending on the condition and grade, it can be found for sale for $650 online.

After the murders, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But, after winning their resentencing bid earlier this year, the Menendez brothers are one step closer to their freedom.

Poladi said once a decision is made, he's sure the phone will start ringing from not only true sports fans, but also fans of true crime.

"It'll come to the forefront. Just like any news cycle, as you know," Poladi said. "As soon as it gets in the news cycle, I have to have that thing. I have to be a part of that thing."