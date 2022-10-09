Man fatally stabbed on Broadway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened along Broadway on Saturday night.

The stabbing happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Broadway. One victim, a man, has been pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police tape is up on the corner of 5th Street and Broadway. We're told the incident happened in a nearby alley.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.