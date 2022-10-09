Watch CBS News

No suspects outstanding in Broadway stabbing

Two men were stabbed Saturday night (10/8), with one of the men succumbing to his injuries. According to the Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, the circumstances are under investigation, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.