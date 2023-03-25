Kings vs. Hornets? Possible NBA playoffs run could complicate Sac State’s graduation plans

SACRAMENTO – Kings fever is in full force all across Sacramento, but the chance that they may make the NBA playoffs is creating complications at Sacramento State University.

Sac State traditionally has its graduation at the Golden 1 Center.

But if the Kings make it past the first playoff rounds and into the conference finals, their home games would preempt the commencement ceremonies.

Graduating seniors have been looking forward to the annual tradition.

"My hope is that we're able to walk at the G1C," one student said. "It would kind of be like taking candy away from a child."

It hasn't been a problem in the past.

"As long as we've been at G1C, the Kings haven't been in the playoffs," said CSUS spokesperson Brian Blomster.

So what are Sac State's backup commencement plans?

"We would then move it to Hornet Stadium," Blomster said.

That outdoor venue creates new problems, however.

The average high temperature in mid-May is in the low 80s – but it can also reach triple digits.

Last year's June ceremony at UC Davis was cut short when several people suffered heat emergencies.

Sac State says plans are in place to prevent that from happening.

"The times will change and we will have six different ceremonies each day in the morning and the evening to avoid possible mid-day heat," Blomster said.

It also comes with extra costs of renting a stage, restrooms, and hiring vendors.

"We've had to put down deposits," Blomster said.

Graduation will still go on – but just where is still up in the air.

"They're good enough that they could go deep into the playoffs, so we have to be ready," Blomster said.

Sac State officials say the size of the venues are similar and each student will still get the same number of commencement tickets.