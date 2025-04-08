Watch CBS News
Jay Leno rallies around California State Capitol to push classic car smog exemption law

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Legendary late-night talk show host Jay Leno is visiting the California State Capitol on Tuesday to help push a proposed rolling exemption from smog checks for classic cars.

A noted car enthusiast, Leno led a rally involving numerous classic cars in front of the Capitol building before the scheduled hearing on SB-712

Leno drove a classic Pontiac Firebird around the Capitol with state Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) riding shotgun. Grove is the measure's lead sponsor.

sh-leno-grove-sb712-rally-presser-apr8-2.jpg
Comedian Jay Leno and Sen. Shannon Grove outside the California State Capitol on April 8.

The proposed bill – which its proponents have taken to calling "Leno's Law" due to his advocacy – would exempt collector vehicles 35 years and older from California's smog check program.

Proponents of the exemption argue that these older classic vehicles only make up about 1% of the vehicles on California roads and are rarely the daily driver of commuters.

California already doesn't require smog inspections for gas-powered vehicles from model years 1975 and older

The bill is co-sponsored by more than a dozen Republican representatives along with three Democrats.

sh-leno-grove-sb712-rally-presser-apr8-1.jpg
Tuesday's rally included a parade of classic cars around the California State Capitol building. 

Tuesday's Senate chamber hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

Leno, 74, has a famously large -- more than 100, but the number seems to fluctuate -- collection of classic vehicles.

