Jay Leno rallies around California State Capitol to push classic car smog exemption law

SACRAMENTO – Legendary late-night talk show host Jay Leno is visiting the California State Capitol on Tuesday to help push a proposed rolling exemption from smog checks for classic cars.

A noted car enthusiast, Leno led a rally involving numerous classic cars in front of the Capitol building before the scheduled hearing on SB-712.

Leno drove a classic Pontiac Firebird around the Capitol with state Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) riding shotgun. Grove is the measure's lead sponsor.

Comedian Jay Leno and Sen. Shannon Grove outside the California State Capitol on April 8.

The proposed bill – which its proponents have taken to calling "Leno's Law" due to his advocacy – would exempt collector vehicles 35 years and older from California's smog check program.

Proponents of the exemption argue that these older classic vehicles only make up about 1% of the vehicles on California roads and are rarely the daily driver of commuters.

California already doesn't require smog inspections for gas-powered vehicles from model years 1975 and older.

The bill is co-sponsored by more than a dozen Republican representatives along with three Democrats.

Tuesday's rally included a parade of classic cars around the California State Capitol building.

Tuesday's Senate chamber hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

Leno, 74, has a famously large -- more than 100, but the number seems to fluctuate -- collection of classic vehicles.