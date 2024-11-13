Jay Leno cruises through time with a look inside one of the world's greatest car collection museums

The Petersen Automotive Museum, home to one of the world's great car collections, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The collection of more than 400 classics at the Los Angeles museum includes Hollywood legend Steve McQueen's 1956 Jaguar, now worth more than $30 million.

"This is probably one of the most popular cars in our collection," said chief mechanic Dana Williamson, who is one of the only people in the world trusted to drive it.

Hollywood legend Steve McQueen's 1956 Jaguar, now worth more than $30 million. CBS News

The museum was founded in 1994 by Robert E. Petersen, a publishing giant who helped to shape American car culture.

Comedian Jay Leno is one of the museum's biggest fans and has had a lifelong love for cars.

"I got 208 on the road. It's a little stupid," Leno said. "I just never sold anything. I'm what you would've called a hoarder in the old days, but when they go up in value, well, now you're a collector!"

In the vault, there are nearly 300 cars that are meticulously maintained while they aren't on display.

"It's like in a parking lot from 1925," Leno said.

He only lives three miles away and often spends time at the museum, swapping old car stories with executive director Terry Karges, whose favorite car in the collection is a Bugatti that was a wedding gift to the prince of Persia.

This Bugatti, a wedding gift to the prince of Persia, is in the Petersen Automotive Museum. CBS News

There's also a Ford GT40. Only seven were ever built. It won the 24 hours of Le Mans race, the famous victory retold in "Ford v Ferrari."

A Ford GT40 sits in the Petersen Automotive Museum. Only seven were ever built. CBS News

"A lot of pride for a lot of Americans because it beat Ferrari, it beat the best," said Leno.

Today, the museum contains one of the largest and most prestigious automotive collections in the world.

"I think all museums are important. Cars now combine art and culture. It's now seen as kinetic artwork. It's just as pretty going down the road as it is parked."

Most of the Petersen's exhibits are borrowed or donated cars, giving a second life to many treasured automotive heirlooms kept alive for a new generation.

"Now you have Uber and … I see why young people are not particularly interested in cars," Leno said.

A rideshare will get you where you need to go, but for Leno, like it was for McQueen, the real joy is in the journey itself.