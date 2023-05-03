Jamie Foxx thanks fans in first update since hospitalization for "medical complication"

Actor Jamie Foxx made his first public statement on his Instagram after being hospitalized three weeks ago.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote, followed by a series of emojis of prayer hands, a heart, and a fox, on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old actor broke his silence three weeks after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced on Instagram he had "experienced a medical complication."

Foxx in an Instagram story also thanked actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon for filling in as a guest host for Foxx's show "Beat Shazam."

"Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon," Foxx wrote. "See u all soon."

Corinne Foxx, who cohosts "Beat Shazam" did not offer any details on the nature of the medical incident, or where Foxx was when it occurred, when she announced her father's hospitalization on April 12.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Corinne Foxx wrote at the time.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," she added.