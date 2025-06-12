Iran launches missiles and drones at Israel as Israel attacks Iranian nuclear sites and top commanders, IDF says

Warning sirens sounded across Israel on Friday and Iran fired dozens of missiles into Israel, in a retaliatory attack after Israel launched overnight airstrikes.

Israel has a robust missile defense system known as the Iron Dome, which appeared to have intercepted numerous missiles, but CBS News Middle East reporter Courtney Kealy said several sites in Tel Aviv appeared to have been hit. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Videos and photos showed a building in Tel Aviv on fire. The Israel Defense Forces reported that 21 people had been injured. Two are in serious condition, the IDF said.

An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025. Tomer Neuberg / AP

Around 100 missiles were fired from Iran in two salvos. Most were intercepted by the Iron Dome, the IDF said, adding that there were a limited number of hits on structures, some from interception failures.

A U.S. official and a White House official confirmed to CBS News that the United States has helped Israel intercept Iranian missiles. Additional information was not immediately available. During the strikes, U.S. troops at two bases in the Middle East were ordered into bunkers. Troops at Union III in the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, and Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria spent about an hour in the bunkers, CBS News confirmed.

A third wave of missiles is not expected, CBS News contributor Robert Berger reported, and people in Israel have been told they can leave their bomb shelters.

Fire and smoke rise from a building, reportedly hit by a missile fired from Iran, in central Tel Aviv on June 13, 2025. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The retaliatory action from Iran came after Israel launched over 200 airstrikes on Iran — continuing a major operation that began overnight, IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Friday. Israel's airstrikes are continuing, Defrin said.

Israel first launched airstrikes on Iran early Friday and announced its operation was targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, scientists and senior military commanders. Tehran responded by launching more than 100 drones at Israel on Friday morning, Israel's military said. Defrin said earlier Friday that Israel's air defenses had worked to "intercept the threats." Later Friday, an Israeli military official told reporters that while the threat wasn't over, Israel had managed to intercept many of Iran's UAVs.

"Throughout the day, we once again demonstrated our ability to remove threats in a coordinated, precise and daring manner," Defrin said Friday night local time.

In a televised statement on Friday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Iranian Armed Forces would respond fiercely to the strikes and leave Israel "helpless."

Shortly after the statement, the IDF confirmed that its fighter jets had "completed a strike on the Iranian regime's nuclear site in the Isfahan area." Ishafan is in central Iran. The strike "dismantled a facility for producing metallic uranium, infrastructure for reconverting enriched uranium, laboratories and additional infrastructure," the IDF said.

The U.S. was not involved in Israel's strikes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, adding a warning that "Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

President Trump said in a post Friday morning on his Truth Social media platform that he had given Iran "chance after chance" to make a deal with the U.S. on its nuclear program, but that despite his warnings to Tehran that the alternative would be "much worse" than anything seen before, "they just couldn't get it done."

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Mr. Trump said. "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."

An Iranian-made Shahed-136 explosive drone is launched from a mobile launching unit in a file image taken from a propaganda video distributed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). IRGC/Handout

In a later post on Friday, Mr. Trump said he "gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to 'make a deal.' They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn't get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!"

Israel has intercepted virtually every Iranian weapon launched in previous large-scale attacks by the Islamic republic. The retaliatory action by Iran was long anticipated and well planned for, Defrin said.

Iran's President Mahsoud Pezeshkian said Friday on Iranian TV that the country would "strongly take action" against Israel in response to the attacks, promising "a severe, wise and strong answer."

"The Iranian nation and the country's officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime, and the legitimate and powerful response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the enemy regret its foolish act," he said.

Israel says it destroyed Iran's air defenses, killed top commanders

Earlier Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF had begun "Operation Rising Lion," with a massive wave of airstrikes against dozens of Iranian nuclear sites, military commanders and research scientists, saying the goal was to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival."

Like Netanyahu, Defrin, the IDF spokesman, called the attack on Iran preemptive in a video statement delivered Friday, saying Israeli intelligence had uncovered an Iranian "plan to destroy Israel that has taken shape in recent years." He said that plan involved Iran "racing towards a nuclear bomb," working to double or triple its ballistic missile stockpile, and continuing to "finance, arm, and operate its proxies throughout the Middle East against the State of Israel."

"I can confirm that the senior security leadership of the Iranian regime has been eliminated in the strike: the Iranian Chief of Staff, [Mohammad] Bagheri; the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, [Hossein] Salami; and the Head of the Emergency Command, [Gholamali] Rashid," Defrin said, adding that other commanders had been killed and that Israeli would provide further updates. He said Israel had "targeted and struck the Iranian regime's aerial defense arrays."

Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The IDF said its operation would continue for days, but that the first wave consisted of 200 Israeli fighter jets dropping "over 330 different munitions," to hit more than 100 targets in Iran.

"The breadth and scale of these strikes — against senior Iranian officials and other military facilities in addition to nuclear sites — suggest this operation is intended to not just dissuade Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, but also cripple any potential military response and even to destabilize the regime," Matthew Savill, Director of Military Sciences at the Royal United Services Institute, a British military think tank, said in a statement. "Israel has once again demonstrated its considerable conventional military superiority, and the size of the force allegedly assembled for this series of attacks represents the overwhelming bulk of their longer-range strike aircraft. They have the ability to conduct multiple such rounds of strikes, but operating for an extended duration over this considerable range will stretch even the Israeli Air Force."

Savill said Iran's response "might be delayed or split into multiple phases, but their main weapon will be ballistic missiles, which have the best chance of inflicting damage on Israel, whereas drone and cruise missile attacks will face more extensive Israeli defenses. Israel operations have therefore targeted air defenses and ballistic missile sites to forestall this."

Savill said that if Iran "believes the U.S. or others were involved" in the Israeli strike, then their retaliation could include targeting the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, and American air facilities in Qatar, "though both would widen the conflict to drag in others."

NATO chief urges de-escalation, says nuclear clash "not close"

Iranian state media said the Israeli strikes had hit several cities, including in the capital of Tehran and the city of Natanz, a key center for Iran's uranium enrichment program. The IDF said it struck Iran's uranium enrichment site in the Natanz area.

"The underground area of the site was damaged," the IDF said in a statement. "This area contains a multi-story enrichment hall with centrifuges, electrical rooms, and additional supporting infrastructure. In addition, critical infrastructure enabling the site's continuous operation and the Iranian regime's ongoing efforts to obtain nuclear weapons were targeted."

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency, the IAEA, said in a series of social media posts that its Director General, Rafael Grossi, had been in contact with Iranian authorities on Friday, who told him the country's highly-sensitive and highly-secured Fordo nuclear site "has not been impacted" by the Israeli strikes. Later Friday, Reuters reported that two explosions had been heard near the site and that state media said Iranian air defenses had shot down an Israeli drone near the facility.

The IAEA also said Iran's "Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant had not been targeted and that no increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site."

Rescue teams work outside a heavily damaged building, targeted by an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran, June 13, 2025. AFP via Getty

On Friday, during a visit to Sweden, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters that "this was a unilateral action by Israel. So I think it is crucial for many allies, including the United States, to work as we speak to de-escalate."

Despite the ongoing attacks, Rutte said he believed the region was "not close" to a possible nuclear conflict.

While there have been no claims that Iran has yet built a nuclear weapon, Israel is believed to have multiple warheads, though it has never formally confirmed nor denied its status as a nuclear-armed nation.

Iranian officials quickly threatened retaliation to the attack, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying Israel "should await a harsh response."

The IDF said in a statement before Iran's retaliatory strikes that it had prepared for "a campaign on the frontline and on the home front."

Netanyahu said Israel's strikes against Iran, "will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Shortly after Israel's strikes, the U.S. Embassy in Israel ordered American personnel to shelter in place.

A day beforehand, the Trump administration ordered non-emergency U.S. personnel to leave Iraq and allowed U.S. military family members to leave the Middle East voluntarily.

Risk of an escalating regional conflict

Israel has carried out strikes against Iranian proxies in recent years, while Iran has backed foes of Israel, including the militant group Hamas.

In April of last year, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel after a strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus was widely attributed to Israel, but the Israeli military intercepted the vast majority of the weapons.

Six months later, Iran launched more missiles at Israel, which retaliated with strikes on Iranian sites.

Friday's back-and-forth could escalate to be among the most severe clashes between Israel and Iran, which have been adversaries for decades. Mr. Trump warned earlier in the week that the strikes could snowball into a "massive" conflict.

Farea Al-Muslimi, a research fellow at the Chatham House think tank, said in a statement Friday that the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen could play a role in the Iranian response to Israel.

"With Iran currently weakened and humiliated, this marks the first time the Houthis will be called upon to repay decades of Iranian investment and support," Al-Muslimi predicted. "Following the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon and the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis have effectively become Iran's first line of defense against Israel — an increasingly central role."

Al-Muslimi said the Houthi response could extend beyond retaliatory strikes on Israel itself.

"Strikes in the Red Sea will likely resume, the ceasefire with the United States may unravel, and we shouldn't be surprised if Saudi Arabia and the UAE are dragged back into direct conflict in Yemen," Al-Muslimi said. "Attacks by the Houthis on U.S. military bases in the Gulf, the Horn of Africa, and naval forces at sea are also highly plausible."

Fabian Hinz, an air warfare expert at London's International Institute of Strategic Studies, told the Associated Press that Iran's current capabilities are potentially "more threatening to the U.S. military than to Israel."

Iran has a "huge arsenal" of shorter-range missiles, Hinz said, and there are a number of U.S. military bases in the region. He said Iran also has "lots of anti-ship capabilities."

"Think of the Iranian shipping threat as similar in quality to the Houthi threat, but much larger in quantity," Hinz told the AP.

Israeli attack casts doubt on fate of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

The Israeli strikes and Iranian counterattack came amid efforts by President Trump to strike a new deal with Iran to limit the country's nuclear ambitions — an idea Israel has long been dubious of.

The U.S. and Iran were set to hold talks Sunday, multiple U.S. officials told CBS News. There was no immediate comment from any high-ranking Iranian officials that those plans would change after Israel's attack, but some reports in Iranian media outlets indicated Iran would likely no longer participate in the negotiations.

"With Israel's actions, the sixth round of negotiations with the United States will probably not be held," Iranian lawmaker Aladdin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said, according to Iranian media.

Michal Ben-Gal, Seyed Bathaei, Jennifer Jacobs and Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.