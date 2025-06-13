Trump urges Iran to "make a deal, before there is nothing left" after Israeli strikes on nuclear sites

Rubio says U.S. not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran

Washington — President Trump on Friday urged Iran to "make a deal, before there is nothing left" after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, senior military leaders and research scientists, the opening attacks in what Israeli officials said is part of a major operation against Iran.

In his first public comments since Israel's military began its assault, Mr. Trump urged Iran to to agree to new restrictions on its nuclear program. The president has previously said Iran cannot be allowed to enrich uranium, a term Iran is not willing to accept.

Steve Witkoff, the president's Middle East envoy, was set to hold a sixth round of talks with Iran in the Gulf state of Oman on Sunday.

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Mr. Trump said in one post to his social media site, Truth Social, "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

The president said he had warned Iran about what would follow if it failed to reach a deal on its nuclear program.

"I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it," he continued. "Certain Iranian hardliner's spoke bravely, but they didn't know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!"

In a second Truth Social post, Mr. Trump suggested that he would give Iran a "second chance" to agree to limits on its nuclear program after initially setting a 60-day deadline.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. was not involved in Israel's airstrikes on Iran, but he delivered a warning to Tehran: "Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahi dubbed the attack "Operation Rising Lion" and said it is a targeted military operation "to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival." Iranian state television said the head of its Revolution Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, and Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of the staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, were killed in the strikes.

Netanyahu said the assault "will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iran took its own retaliatory action Friday, launching more than 100 drones at Israel, the Israeli military said. But Brigadier General Effie Defrin, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, said the country's air defenses were "working to intercept the threats."