Politics

Israel is poised to launch operation on Iran, sources say

By
Jennifer Jacobs
James LaPorta
Margaret Brennan
U.S. officials have been told Israel is fully ready to launch an operation into Iran, multiple sources told CBS News. 

The U.S. anticipates Iran could retaliate on certain American sites in neighboring Iraq. This is part of the reason the U.S. advised some Americans to leave the region earlier Wednesday, with the State Department ordering non-emergency government officials to exit Iraq due to "heightened regional tensions."

President Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to meet with Iran for a sixth round of talks on the country's nuclear program in the coming days. 

Mr. Trump spoke about Iran at an appearance at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, telling reporters Americans were advised to leave the region "because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens." Mr. Trump also reiterated the U.S. did not want Iran to develop a nuclear weapon: "We're not going to allow that."

Israeli officials and White House spokespeople declined to comment. 

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

