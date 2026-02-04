Investigators recover cars tied to Stockton mass shooting, begin DNA analysis

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that two vehicles of interest believed to be tied to a November mass shooting in Stockton have now been recovered.

Authorities say the vehicles have been processed for evidence, and investigators are collecting DNA for comparison.

The sheriff's office would not say when or where the vehicles were found. No arrests were announced along with the vehicle recoveries.

The update comes weeks after the sheriff's office released photos of two cars believed to be connected to the Nov. 29 shooting, urging the public to help identify them. At the time, investigators said community cooperation would be critical to moving the case forward.

The mass shooting happened during a child's birthday party on Lucille Avenue in Stockton and left four people dead: Susano Archuleta, 21, Amari Peterson, 14, Maya Lupian, 8, and Journey Rose Guerrero, 8. Thirteen others were injured.

The sheriff's office has previously said investigators recovered around 50 shell casings from the scene, indicating that at least five guns were used. Authorities have confirmed they are looking for multiple suspects, though an exact number still has not been released.

The sheriff's office continues to ask anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. A reward of up to $130,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.