Community remains hopeful after new images tied to Stockton mass shooting released

Stocktonians are coming together to take a stand against the violence in their city.

Over the weekend, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released photos showing two cars that could be the suspect's vehicles from the mass shooting that killed four people, including three children, at the end of November.

"Dr. King had a quote," said Minister Larmario Harris with the Olivet Missionary Baptist Church in Stockton. "He said, 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.' We have to be a light."

On Monday, community members honored the late civil rights leader who preached peace as their own community continues to heal.

"It calls for a stand-up," said Harris. "Not just by words but with action."

Former county District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said the images of the cars show law enforcement is getting close, but it will take somebody speaking up.

"I know people struggle with that," said Verber Salazar. "They're concerned for their safety. They're concerned for retaliation. They are worried about trust. All of that needs to go to the side because now what you need to be concerned about is this entire community."

Gun violence has not stopped since that November day. Most recently, there was a double homicide in the middle of a busy Stockton flea market on a Sunday afternoon.

"We don't just care about them when tragedy happens," said Harris. "We care about them all through the year."

Harris said his church is creating a program known as "The Village," where they will put youth through a 16-month program to connect them with resources to promote education, reduce gang violence and combat drug use.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi is focusing on funding for crime reduction programs and also wants to see a U.S. attorney prosecutor designated to the city.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently deployed California Highway Patrol teams dedicated to crime suppression in Stockton.

Congressman Josh Harder just secured $1 million in federal dollars to fund a real-time crime center for Stockton police, technology that would increase their response to crimes in addition to the department's existing ShotSpotter and video cars.

As Stocktonians celebrate the progress they have made, senseless crime continues to be a reminder that the work isn't over yet.

"I want you to hold on," said Harris. "I want you to hold onto your children. I want you to hold onto your family and I want you to continue to pray because change is going to come."

Following the mass shooting, the San Joaquin County Sheriff said it could take months before anyone is in custody for the shooting. If you know any information, you are asked to contact them. There is a $130,000 reward.