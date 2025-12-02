All four victims killed in Stockton mass shooting identified

A child killed in the Stockton mass shooting who was initially reported to be 9 years old has been identified by their family on Tuesday.

Her family identified her as 8-year-old Journey Rose. She was a student at Stockton Unified School District, the district confirmed.

Stockton Unified said they have informed her class of her death, and they also confirmed that Journey Rose's mother, Jackie Reotutar, is a special education teacher at Madison Elementary School.

"We are deeply saddened to share that one of the victims of the tragic mass shooting was a Stockton Unified School District student. Her mother, a dedicated member of our SUSD family, serves as a teacher within our district. Our hearts are with their family during this unimaginable time, and we grieve alongside them. We will continue to do everything we can to support them and our entire SUSD Community. To ensure our students and staff receive the care they need, SUSD has Counselors and Mental Health Clinicians available at every one of our schools," Stockton Unified said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office had reported that the victims were 8, 9, 14, and 21 years old. The other 8-year-old victim was identified as Maya Lupian.

The 14-year-old victim was identified by the family as Amari Peterson, and the 21-year-old's family identified him as Susano Archuleta.

On Tuesday, the number of victims who were injured increased by two as deputies located two people who had self-transported to the hospital. As of Tuesday, the number of victims in the shooting at a child's birthday party was 17. Four people were killed, and 13 were injured.