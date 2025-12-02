Stockton school identifies 8-year-old who was killed in mass shooting

The 8-year-old who was killed in a Stockton mass shooting was identified by her school on Tuesday.

Brooke Nugent, the chief of staff at Aspire Public Schools Central Valley, said Maya Lupian was one of the victims killed during a shooting at a child's birthday party on Saturday night. She was a third grader at Aspire Apex Academy.

"Aspire Public Schools is grieving alongside our Aspire APEX community in Stockton following the tragic loss of one of our students, Maya Lupian, due to a recent act of violence over the weekend during a family event. We are heartbroken by this devastating and tragic event, and our deepest condolences and love are with our families impacted," Nugent said.

The school shared a statement on behalf of the family that described Lupian as "the light in everyone's life, the sweetest soul."

"Maya was the most outgoing 8-year-old you'd ever meet. She was a 3rd grader at Aspire Apex Academy, where she excelled in her academics and extracurricular activities. She loved to dance, sing and draw. She was a purple belt in karate, and she loved being active," the family said.

"She deserved a childhood full of laughter, school days, karate, family time and dreams — not this," said Yesenia Lupian, Maya's sister.

Yesenia Lupian said her sister was one of four siblings. She had two older brothers, as well as Yesenia, her older sister.

Aspire Public Schools said it would not be sharing any other information out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation.

Two other victims have been identified by their respective family members: 14-year-old Amari Peterson and 21-year-old Susano Archuleta.