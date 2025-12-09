Multiple suspects sought in Stockton mass shooting, investigators say; about 50 casings recovered

More than a week after the Stockton mass shooting that left four people dead, the investigators and city leaders gave an update about the investigation.

Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that investigators found around 50 bullet casings at the scene, indicating the use of multiple guns. Investigators also revealed they are officially looking for multiple suspects who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings at the time of the shooting.

After the update from the sheriff's office, Stockton's Vice Mayor Jason Lee held a press conference with the family of Amari Peterson, the 14-year-old boy killed.

The parents of Amari expressed their grief but also their desire for systematic change.

"Every day I wake up … the whole world is talking about my son," Patrick Peterson said.

Lee called on every official that oversees the City of Stockton – from his fellow councilmembers to congressional representatives – to act now and find ways to invest in the city of Stockton's youth.

This after the city of Stockton saw funding pulled from violence prevention programs just this year, with the city's own Office of Violence Prevention and Advanced Peace Stockton – programs aimed towards providing avenues for young adults – no longer having the resources they used to.

Tuesday night will be the first council meeting here at the chambers since the shooting.

All four victims who died after the shooting have been identified as 21-year-old Susano Archuleta, 14-year-old Amari Peterson, 8-year-old Maya Lupian and 8-year-old Journey Rose Guerrero.

Thirteen others were injured in the Nov. 29 shooting, which happened during a child's birthday party.